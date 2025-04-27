Earnest Partners LLC Sells 39,803 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,114,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,803 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 3.22% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $84,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $30.93.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.71%.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

