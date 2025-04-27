First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Position Lowered by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,608,646 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,161 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 4.45% of First Merchants worth $104,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRME. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 3,889.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,377,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,092,101,000 after acquiring an additional 26,691,490 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at $23,739,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at $19,014,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,133,000 after purchasing an additional 332,168 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth about $9,107,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Stock Performance

FRME opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $30.55 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $40.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.95.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $160.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.23 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on First Merchants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRME

First Merchants Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.