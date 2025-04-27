250,000 Shares in SIM Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SIMA) Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SIMA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000. Quarry LP owned about 0.82% of SIM Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SIM Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000.

SIM Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

SIM Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. SIM Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.

About SIM Acquisition Corp. I

SIM Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company primary focus on the healthcare industry. SIM Acquisition Corp.

