Earnest Partners LLC Sells 9,350 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,344,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $93,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,253,000 after buying an additional 41,933 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,152,000 after acquiring an additional 25,145 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,058,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,849,000 after purchasing an additional 152,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.94. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $79.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on ONE Gas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.79.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

