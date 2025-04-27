337,409 Shares in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 337,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,299,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 172,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 65,147 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $164,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of EHI opened at $6.40 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $7.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 12.44%.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

