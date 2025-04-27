Quarry LP Has $5.69 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Quarry LP grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5,964.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,325 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up approximately 0.8% of Quarry LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Quarry LP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $7,793,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 146,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,413,000 after acquiring an additional 34,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.3 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $185.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $205.76.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.