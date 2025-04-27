Gas Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $212.77 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Gas token can now be purchased for $3.60 or 0.00003835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gas has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $212.77 million and approximately $39.50 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Gas Profile
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 64,992,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
