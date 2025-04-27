Quarry LP Acquires 5,699 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 16.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 270,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,341 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 4.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 320,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 111,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.5 %

OVV opened at $34.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.04. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $53.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.76.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

