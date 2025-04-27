156,000 Shares in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC) Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 156,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,105,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Lights Acquisition by 6,880.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 493,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 486,736 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,271,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Lights Acquisition alerts:

Global Lights Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAC opened at $10.86 on Friday. Global Lights Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70.

Global Lights Acquisition Profile

Global Lights Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.