Second Half Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth about $2,566,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 55.0% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Down 0.0 %

PGR stock opened at $265.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.32. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $201.34 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.70%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 3,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $952,416.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,222.40. The trade was a 8.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 360 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.17, for a total transaction of $99,421.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,891.35. The trade was a 35.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,749 shares of company stock valued at $11,786,613. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Progressive from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PGR

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.