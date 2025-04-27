Quarry LP Acquires 327 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 860.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,952.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,832.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,979.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 89.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,112.65 and a 52 week high of $2,402.52.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,801,401.22. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,058 shares of company stock worth $23,119,030 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,276.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.