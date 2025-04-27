Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Raised by Second Half Financial Partners LLC

Second Half Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19.4% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $2,012,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Duke Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 2,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $119.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.49 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.37 and its 200-day moving average is $114.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

