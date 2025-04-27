ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $29,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,833,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 585.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $946.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.84 billion, a PE ratio of 138.52, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $838.68 and its 200-day moving average is $967.71.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.09, for a total value of $2,541,357.99. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,384,373.88. This represents a 36.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total value of $1,287,123.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,564.50. This trade represents a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,250 shares of company stock worth $19,853,273. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,010.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,032.94.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

