NZS Capital LLC Sells 200,308 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

NZS Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200,308 shares during the quarter. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,430,000 after purchasing an additional 588,595 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 7,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $147.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.72 and a 200-day moving average of $120.55. The firm has a market cap of $156.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

