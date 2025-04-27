Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 166,662 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,831,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.7% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $439,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,110,000 after buying an additional 182,648 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 10,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 21,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $243.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $188.46 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,545 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,144 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.