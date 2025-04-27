Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.75. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $61.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

