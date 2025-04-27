Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 9,658 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Maplebear by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Maplebear by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Maplebear by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Maplebear Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53. Maplebear Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.98 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $81,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,654,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,182,360. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $223,449.93. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 484,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,310.44. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,785. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CART. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Maplebear from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Maplebear from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Maplebear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Maplebear

Maplebear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.