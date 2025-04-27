Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $3.96 Million in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 198,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,314,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Macerich by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,375,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,168,000 after purchasing an additional 61,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Macerich by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 184,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

Macerich Price Performance

Shares of MAC opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.17. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.08%.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

