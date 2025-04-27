Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,518 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENOV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Enovis by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Enovis by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Enovis by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Price Performance

ENOV stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.95.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $560.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

