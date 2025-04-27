Boothbay Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,799 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50,202 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,985,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 67,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $95.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.58 and a 200 day moving average of $90.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.58.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $3,754,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,419,362.80. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $2,823,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,558,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,972,046.65. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,533 shares of company stock worth $13,241,740 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

