Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $12.50 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 360,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of MGM Resorts International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In related news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $227,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,509.84. This trade represents a 24.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,596.16. This represents a 15.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE MGM opened at $31.69 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MGM

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.