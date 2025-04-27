Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $106,428,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 815,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,649,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,939,000 after acquiring an additional 40,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.64 and its 200 day moving average is $128.27. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.79.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

