Boothbay Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,216 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Horizon worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.03.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.2 %

FHN opened at $17.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $823.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.11 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

