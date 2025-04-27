Boothbay Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 886.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,471 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock worth $765,094,000 after buying an additional 33,414 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,784,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $1,173,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,285,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $367.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $392.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.08. The firm has a market cap of $156.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. BNP Paribas raised Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Summit Redstone set a $410.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.88.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

