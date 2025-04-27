Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $9.69 Million Investment in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,690,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.10% of TD SYNNEX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 37.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,012,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,707,000 after buying an additional 813,634 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 976.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total transaction of $193,400.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,891.44. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,422.40. This represents a 23.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,886,690 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $111.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $145.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.55.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.