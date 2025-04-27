Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 136,264 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 693,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,264 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 433.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 56,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 47,846 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

YMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 10,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $56,536.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,230.83. This represents a 5.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YMAB opened at $4.10 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $185.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

