119,549 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 119,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,039.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 44,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $3,165,794.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $81,413,086.70. This trade represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $243,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,373. This represents a 25.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,778 shares of company stock worth $20,934,891. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Stock Down 0.3 %

VTR stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.78. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.86, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 1,010.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

