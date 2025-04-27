Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,193 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,245,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.

JAZZ opened at $110.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.64 and its 200-day moving average is $122.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $95.49 and a twelve month high of $148.06.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 4,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $695,093.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,587.54. This trade represents a 36.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $183,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,785,088.64. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,305 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

