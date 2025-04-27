Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 87,582 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,582 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Wayfair by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 577.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 19,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $611,104.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,491.58. This represents a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 23,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $760,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,205.76. This trade represents a 17.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,863 shares of company stock worth $3,393,929. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $29.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.54. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 3.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. On average, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.68.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

