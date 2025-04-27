Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 166,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 922,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,695,000 after buying an additional 475,157 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $5,729,000. Cigogne Management SA purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,483,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 439,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -941.17, a P/E/G ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $56.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.26.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

