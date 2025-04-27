Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 112,902 Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 112,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Parsons by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSN opened at $67.74 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $54.56 and a 52 week high of $114.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Parsons declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSN shares. William Blair raised shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Parsons from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Parsons from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Parsons from $109.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Parsons from $125.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

