Boothbay Fund Management LLC Grows Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,229,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,161,000 after acquiring an additional 203,897 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,899,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,776,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 675,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,049,000 after buying an additional 126,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,260,000 after buying an additional 194,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDS opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is -18.60%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

