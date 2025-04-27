Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 138,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,003,918,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,497,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,939,000 after buying an additional 1,596,078 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,383,000 after acquiring an additional 392,191 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 831,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,747,000 after acquiring an additional 277,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,462,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,837,000 after acquiring an additional 276,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $4,099,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,637 shares in the company, valued at $80,402,427.63. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $579,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,751. This represents a 18.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $84.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Unum Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Unum Group

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

