Two Sigma Securities LLC Sells 11,816 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,816 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 303,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,624,000 after acquiring an additional 71,984 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2,507.9% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,265,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,062,000 after purchasing an additional 44,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 843,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,369,160.40. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,506,116. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.1 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.13 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.2925 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.86%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

