Best Medical Stocks To Watch Today – April 24th

UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck & Co., Inc., and AbbVie are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve healthcare products or services—such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, hospitals, and health-insurance providers. Investors buy and sell these equities to gain exposure to the growth and profitability of the healthcare sector, which often reacts to factors like drug approvals, regulatory changes, demographic trends, and technological advances. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $426.68. 3,146,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,066. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $417.12 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $506.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.23.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY stock traded up $25.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $854.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,460. The stock has a market cap of $810.16 billion, a PE ratio of 72.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $826.81 and a 200-day moving average of $819.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $9.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $421.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,348. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $409.85 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $491.37 and its 200 day moving average is $530.03. The stock has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.52. 9,624,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,776,064. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.93 and a twelve month high of $134.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV traded up $3.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,653,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016,806. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $153.58 and a twelve month high of $218.66.

