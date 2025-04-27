802,455 Shares in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 802,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,255,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.94% of MRC Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MRC Global by 419.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 655,455 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,555,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,281,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,159,000 after acquiring an additional 356,372 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 480,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 329,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in MRC Global by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 626,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 188,863 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on MRC Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on MRC Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. MRC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.90 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

