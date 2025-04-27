Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Purchased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 373.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,340 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $287,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 50,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 401.5% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 34,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Sony Group stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $150.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. Research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sony Group

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.