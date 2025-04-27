Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Shin-Etsu Chemical updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.200-0.200 EPS.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.32. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $23.23.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

