Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) Trading Up 7.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.67. 242,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 430% from the average session volume of 45,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Recruiter.com Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

