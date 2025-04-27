State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Boosts Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 837.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,589 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13,210.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,722,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,968,000 after buying an additional 29,697 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at $443,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1,160.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1,366.0% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $828,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at $981,785.52. This represents a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.13. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

