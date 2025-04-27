Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.47. Approximately 262,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 441,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Obsidian Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $360.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

Further Reading

