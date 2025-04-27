MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Trimmed by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,931,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,901,000 after purchasing an additional 158,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $730,716,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MetLife by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,826,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,727,000 after buying an additional 4,606,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,434,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,869,000 after buying an additional 290,734 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,663,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,701,000 after buying an additional 1,723,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $75.23 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 38.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.46.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

