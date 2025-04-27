Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Trading 2.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 65.80 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 65.80 ($0.88). 1,640,524 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 657,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.85).

Brickability Group Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £212.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 61.23.

Brickability Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Brickability Group Company Profile

Brickability Group Plc is a leading distributor and provider of specialist products and services to the UK construction industry. The business comprises four divisions: Bricks and Building Materials, Contracting, Distribution, and Strategic Importing. With an agile, de-centralised, capital-light business model, supported by a strong balance sheet, Brickability leverages the skills of its people company-wide to effectively service the complex and evolving needs of the construction industry.

Incorporated in 1985, the Group has grown organically through product diversification and geographic expansion, as well as through the acquisition of specialist businesses that support its long-term strategy for growth.

