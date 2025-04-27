West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.34 and last traded at $27.34. 2,960 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 328% from the average session volume of 692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

West Shore Bank Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.79.

West Shore Bank Company Profile

West Shore Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West Shore Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include auto, recreational, personal term, commercial real estate, small business administration, municipal, business term, and home mortgage and equity loans; business lines of credit; and letters of credit.

