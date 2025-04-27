Eat & Beyond Global (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Stock Price Up 67.2% – Should You Buy?

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Free Report) shares rose 67.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 30,742 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 25,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, emerging growth, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. The firm focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

