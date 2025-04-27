CanAlaska Uranium (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Trading Down 0% – What’s Next?

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) fell 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 5,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 66,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54.

CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.