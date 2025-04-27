TSE:QBTC.U (TSE:QBTC.U) Stock Price Up 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

TSE:QBTC.U (TSE:QBTC.U – Get Free Report) was up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$95.24 and last traded at C$95.24. Approximately 2,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$92.69.

TSE:QBTC.U Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$85.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$88.02.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TSE:QBTC.U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSE:QBTC.U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.