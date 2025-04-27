Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Increases By 800.0%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Telecom Italia Price Performance
TIAIY opened at $4.25 on Friday. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
About Telecom Italia
