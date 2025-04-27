Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Increases By 800.0%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TIAIY opened at $4.25 on Friday. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

