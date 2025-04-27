Z-Work Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) Shares Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.
Z-Work Acquisition Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05.
Z-Work Acquisition Company Profile
Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Z-Work Acquisition
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Texas Instruments: Earnings Beat, Upbeat Guidance Fuel Recovery
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- O’Reilly Automotive: An Anytime Buy for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Smoking Hot Entry Point in Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Z-Work Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z-Work Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.