Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Short Interest Update

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the March 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sparta Commercial Services Price Performance

SRCO opened at $0.17 on Friday. Sparta Commercial Services has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. The company has a market cap of $6.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of -0.67.

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types.

